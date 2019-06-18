J.J. Abrams nears $500M WarnerMedia deal

Following a months-long courting process that included multiple suitors, WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) is in final negotiations for a new partnership with Bad Robot, the famed production company run by J.J. Abrams and his wife and co-CEO Katie McGrath.

It's unclear how many years the new agreement is for, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but sources estimate that any new pact could be valued at around $500M.

That would put the deal at the top of a recent wave for prolific producers, including Greg Berlanti ($400M from Warner Bros. TV), Ryan Murphy ($300M from Netflix) and Shonda Rhimes ($100M from Netflix).