Draghi stimulus talk boosts markets

ECB President Mario Draghi is ready to launch another round of stimulus, saying the central bank could cut interest rates again or provide further asset purchases if inflation doesn’t reach its target.

The Stoxx 600 (NYSEARCA:FEZ) is up 0.8% , led by Italy's (NYSEARCA:EWI) CAC 40, with a 1.1% advance . S&P 500 futures are up 0.25% , and Nasdaq futures up 0.5% . The Fed, of course, is meeting this week. While only a few expect an actual rate cut, most will be looking for a shift in the policy statement indicating easing at perhaps the next meeting.

The euro sank 0.3% to $1.1183 following the comments at the ECB Forum.

"If the crisis has shown anything, it is that we will use all the flexibility within our mandate to fulfill our mandate - and we will do so again to answer any challenges to price stability in the future," he told the audience in Sintra, Portugal.

ETFs: FXE, VGK, EUO, HEDJ, FEZ, EZU, IEV, OTC:ERO, EPV, IEUR, EURL, DRR, FEU, ULE, DBEU, EUFX, HEZU, EEA