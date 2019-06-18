Draghi stimulus talk weighs on euro

ECB President Mario Draghi is ready to launch another round of stimulus, saying the central bank could cut interest rates again or provide further asset purchases if inflation doesn’t reach its target.

The euro sank 0.3% to $1.1183 following the comments at the ECB Forum.

"If the crisis has shown anything, it is that we will use all the flexibility within our mandate to fulfill our mandate - and we will do so again to answer any challenges to price stability in the future," he told the audience in Sintra, Portugal.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, UEUR