Facebook releases plan for Libra crypto

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is up 2.5% premarket after unveiling a consortium to create an open-source digital currency called Libra, set to launch in the first half of next year, which would allow consumers to send money around the world easily and for free.

Other members include payments companies Visa (NYSE:V), Stripe (NYSEARCA:STIP) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), as well as tech companies eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

While Libra won't be run by Facebook - but rather by a nonprofit association and backed by relatively stable government money - the company does have a plan to profit from it with a new subsidiary, Calibra, which is building a digital wallet for storing and exchanging the currency.

Financial information from the digital wallet won't be used for ad targeting on Facebook’s platforms because the two divisions will be kept "totally separate. "

