Bird, plane, self-flying jetliner

Would you travel aboard an unpiloted plane? According to a new survey from Ansys, 70% of respondents said they would fly without a pilot in their lifetime, while 58% said they would consider it in the next 10 years.

At the Paris Air Show on Monday, the chief salesman for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) said his company already has the technology to fly passenger planes without pilots at all - and is working on winning over regulators and travelers to the idea.

Airbus also hopes to be selling hybrid or electric passenger jets by around 2035.

