Triumph Group and Air France-KLM announce strategic alliance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) and Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (OTCPK:AFRAF) intends to create an aftermarket strategic partnership to give airlines and MRO customers global coverage for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services in the aftermarket.

"We plan to leverage each party's strengths -Triumph's demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions for aerostructures repair with the direct market insights and experiences of AFI KLM E&M, resulting in the best MRO solutions for our customers," said William Kircher, Executive Vice President for Triumph Product Support.