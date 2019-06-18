Healthcare 

Merck's LYNPARZA OK'd in EU for ovarian cancer

SA News Editor

The European Commission has approved LYNPARZA (olaparib), jointly developed by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with advanced (FIGO stages III and IV) BRCA1/2-mutated (BRCAm) (germline and/or somatic) high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in response (complete or partial) following completion of first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.

This is the third indication for LYNPARZA tablets in the EU. Both the Companies are exploring additional trials in ovarian cancer, including the ongoing Phase 3 PAOLA-1 trial.

LYNPARZA is a PARP inhibitor and the first targeted treatment to potentially exploit DNA damage response pathway deficiencies, such as BRCA mutations, to preferentially kill cancer cells.

