New Residential bids for Ditech forward mortgage assets

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) enters a "stalking horse" asset purchase agreement with Ditech Holding (OTC:DHCP) to buy certain assets in Ditech's Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Under the terms of the pact, New Residential has agreed to buy, among other assets, Ditech Financial's forward Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae, and non-agency mortgage servicing rights, with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of ~$63B as of March 31, 2019, the servicer advance receivables relating to such MSRs, and other net assets core to the forward origination and servicing businesses.

New Residential has also agreed to assume certain Ditech office spaces and plans to make employment offers to a number of Ditech employees.

Not included in the purchase -- any of the stock or assets related to Ditech Financial's reverse mortgage business.

Final purchase price will be determined at closing based on tangible book value of the related assets.

If the bid is successful, New Residential expects the transaction to close in H2 2019.

If the agreement is terminated for certain reasons, Ditech may be required to reimburse New Residential for expenses up to $6M and pay a termination fee of up to $30M.

Deadline for submitting bids is scheduled for July 8, 2019.