Best Buy gets into connected fitness

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) announces a new collection of connected fitness products from exercise companies including Flywheel Sports, NormaTec, Hyperice, Hydrow and NordicTrack.

The company says the new assortment is part of its commitment to help customers use technology to live better, healthier lives.

The connected fitness collection is also available on Best Buy's website.

"We know there’s a growing intersection between fitness and technology, and no one knows tech like we do," says Best Buy Chief Merchandising Officer Jason Bonfig on the new initiative.

