Ditech gets `stalking horse' bidder for reverse mortgage business

Mortgage Assets Management and its affiliate enters into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the stock and assets Ditech Holding's (OTC:DHCP) reverse mortgage business, Reverse Mortgage Solutions.

Mortgage Assets will serve as proposed "stalking horse bidder" in a court-supervised sale process, meaning the agreements are subject to higher or otherwise better offers.

New Residential will serve as stalking-horse bidder for Ditech's forward mortgage servicing and origination businesses.

Ditech and its Ditech Financial and Reverse Mortgage Solutions subsidiaries entered into Chapter 11 restructuring in February.