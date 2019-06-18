BeiGene creates a new entity with SpringWorks to develop BGB-3245

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) has formed MapKure, LLC, a newly created entity that is jointly owned by BeiGene and SpringWorks.

MapKure intends to develop BGB-3245, an oral, selective small molecule inhibitor of monomer and dimer forms of activating B-RAF mutations and RAF fusions which are drivers of cancer growth, including in non-small cell lung cancer and brain tumors.

Under the terms of the agreements, SpringWorks has made an equity investment into MapKure and BeiGene has contributed an exclusive royalty and milestone-bearing license to develop and commercialize BGB-3245 outside of Asia, but including rights to Japan, in exchange for a majority ownership position in MapKure.