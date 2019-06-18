Digital Ally slumps 38% on Axon patent win

Dismissing the case in its entirety, the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas has granted summary judgment in favor of Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN), finding that its Signal technology does not infringe Digital Ally's (NASDAQ:DGLY) U.S. Patent No. 9,253,452.

"The Court's ruling ends a three-and-a-half-year legal dispute in which Digital Ally repeatedly attempted to try its case in the press," Axon General Counsel Isaiah Fields said. "We chose to try our case in the court and prevailed."