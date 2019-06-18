Trump calls ECB stimulus unfair to U.S.

After ECB President Mario Draghi indicates the central bank is ready to start another round of stimulus, President Trump takes to Twitter, saying the Euro's drop after the comments makes it "unfairly easier for them to compete against the USA."

"They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others," he wrote.

Trump has been pressuring the Fed to cut interest rates for months and repeatedly criticized the central bank for raising rates last December.

The euro is down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.1% .

ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, UEUR