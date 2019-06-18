Unity Bio reports promising UBX0101 data

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) has announced results from its first-in-human Phase 1 study of UBX0101 in patients with moderate to severe osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee.

The study demonstrated that UBX0101 was safe and well-tolerated. Improvement in several clinical measures, including pain, function, as well as modulation of certain senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) factors and disease-related biomarkers was observed after a single dose of UBX0101.

There were no serious adverse events. UBX0101 demonstrated dose-proportional plasma pharmacokinetics. Model-based predicitons of concentrations within the knee suggested that doses at or above 1 mg may be pharmacologically active.