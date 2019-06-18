Cedar Fair announces offering of $500M senior unsecured notes

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) together with its wholly owned subsidiaries Magnum Management Corporation, Canada’s Wonderland Company and Millennium Operations LLC intends to commence a private offering of $500M of senior unsecured notes due 2029.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for the proposed acquisition of Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Resort New Braunfels and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston, the purchase of the land upon which California’s Great America amusement park is located, the payment of fees and expenses related to those transactions and the offering and for general corporate purposes and repayment of a portion of the Company’s senior secured revolving credit facility.