Paris Air Show - Day 2: Boeing lands first orders

Korean Air has provisionally ordered 20 Boeing (NYSE:BA) 787 Dreamliners and agreed to lease another 10, giving the world's largest planemaker a needed boost after a subdued start to the exhibition.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) also announced a commitment to purchase five 787-9 Dreamliners, valued at $1.5B at list prices.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) fired back with a Saudi deal for as many as 65 additional A320neos (Saudi Arabian Airlines increased its commitment to purchase as many as 100 aircraft, from up to 35 previously). The deal, including 15 of the newly launched long-distance A321XLRs, would total about $7.5B at list prices.

On the first day of the Paris Air Show, Airbus shut out Boeing in aircraft orders by a score of $13B to nothing.

#ParisAirShow2019

Check back for more updates