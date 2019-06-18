Tempur Sealy sees $400M+ sales boost from distribution pacts

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) rise 1.1% in premarket trading as it broadens its distribution by entering into two new third-party retail relationships and expanding an existing one.

Sees additional net sales from the three supply pacts exceeding $400M on an annual run-rate basis once product launches are completed.

Sees initial incremental annual adjusted EBITDA benefit in range of $75M-$100M starting in 2020.

New agreements are with Mattress Firm and Big Lots.

Also recently extended its European retail distribution network by reaching a supply agreement with Beter Bed Holding.