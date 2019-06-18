Raytheon teams up on counter-drone tech

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) and Black Sage are now partnering through a formal teaming arrangement to provide an integrated drone detection and mitigation system for civil authorities, critical infrastructure and military organizations around the world.

To defend urban environments, like airports and cities, against drones, Black Sage's sensors, AI, and radio-frequency jammers have been integrated into Raytheon's Windshear command and control system.

This combined system allows a single operator to control a network of sensors and effectors that safely and quickly track, take over or land drones flying where they shouldn't.