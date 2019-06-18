Sun Life combines fixed income, institutional asset management units

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) combines its affiliated fixed income institutional asset management businesses -- Prime Advisors, Ryan Labs Management, and Sun Life Institutional Investments (U.S. and Canada) -- as well as Sun Life's general account, into a new autonomous asset management business called SLC Management.

SLC Management will have two related, but distinct, pillars -- fixed income and real estate.

The unit had C$212B (US$159B) in combined assets under management as of March 31, 2019.

SLC Management also replaces the Sun Life Investment Management brand globally, effective immediately.