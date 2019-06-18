EQT sees Q2 sales volumes at high end of guidance range

In a Q2 financial and operational update, EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) says it expects sales volume to come in at the high end of prior guidance of 355B-375B cfe and sees additional capex savings and free cash flow.

Using fewer resources to deliver targeted 2019 activity levels, EQT says it expects $25M of additional annual capex savings and has identified $175M in annual cost savings to date, raising expected adjusted free cash flow to more than $3B through 2023, increasing to $3.4B if its Target 10% initiative is fully realized.

Shareholders Toby and Derek Rice, who are pushing for a change in company leadership, say EQT's preliminary Q2 2019 results show the company is failing to generate free cash flow and is a "perennial underperformer" that has failed to realize the synergies from the Rice Energy merger.