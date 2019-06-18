U.K. retail cigarette sales drop in May

Nielsen data indicates cigarette industry sales in the U.K. at retail outlets fell 4.4% Y/Y in May. U.K. cigarette category volumes contracted -11.2% during the month following an -8.4% drop in April.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch says the industry results were likely impacted by growth of IQOS, My blu, JUUL and/or other vapor products which are not included in the data.

Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF) outperformed during the month with a retail sales gain, while British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) saw no change. Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) saw sales fall sharply.