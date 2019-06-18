New Age Beverages +7% after taking CBD product to Hong Kong

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) announces the launch of the company's CBD portfolio into Hong Kong to mark its first major international expansion.

The launch sees New Age beginning to ship its premium portfolio of CBD oils, creams, and lotions to Hong Kong with activation across its entire global direct-to-consumer channel under its 'NHANCED CBD brand name. The launch will initially cover the areas of Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories.

Looking ahead, New Age has plans to launch NHANCED CBD in 58 countries in Q3 and Q4.

NBEV +6.66% premarket to $4.89

Source: Press Release