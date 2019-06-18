Rates plunge after ECB signals imminent easing

ECB boss Mario Draghi overnight suggested conditions could warrant another rate cut or further QE. The comments sent European shares and U.S. futures higher, but the really big action is being seen in interest rates.

Italian 10-year yields are down 18 basis points to 2.11%. In Spain, they're down 11 basis points to 0.42% (not a typo). The German 10-year Bund yield is off a whopping eight basis points to -0.32% (also not a typo).

The U.S. 10-year yield continues its march to below 2%, now off six basis points to 2.03%. TLT +0.8% , TBT -1.6% premarket.

