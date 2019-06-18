Blackstone in final stretch of raising largest ever PE fund - WSJ

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) nears raising what would be the largest private-equity fund ever, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

In May, it was reported that Blackstone set the cap for its newest buyout fund at $25B, which would exceed Apollo Global Management's $24.7B fund.

The trend of megafunds doesn't necessarily lead to mega-returns. Private equity funds of $10B or more achieved 14.4% five-year annualized returns net of fees at the end of September 2018, just over the 14.1% return for the S&P 500, according to Cambridge Associates data.