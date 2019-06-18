Biohaven Pharma -30% as public offering dampens takeover speculation

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) -29.8% pre-market, erasing four months of gains, as yesterday's news of a mixed shelf registration and $300M share offering throws cold water on takeover speculation that sent shares rising since April.

BHVN fell as much as 17% intra-day yesterday, even as most of the biotech sector benefited after Pfizer bought Array Biopharam for $11.4B.

Amid yesterday's selloff, Canaccord came out in defense of BHVN and said it had been assured by management that there was no news to justify the selloff; in hindsight, it seems yesterday's move can be explained only by a leak of the imminent stock offering.

BHVN says it plans to use the proceeds from the offering, together with existing cash, to advance the development of its CGRP receptor antagonist platform and its glutamate modulation platform product candidates.