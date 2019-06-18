Volvo and Nvidia in AI pact

Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are teaming up to develop artificial intelligence to be used in self-driving trucks, according to Reuters.

The partnership is expected to last several years. The AI solution will be built on Nvidia's full software stack for sensor processing, perception, map localization and path planning, . The solution is anticipated enabling a wide range of possible autonomous driving applications, such as freight transport, refuse and recycling collection, public transport, construction, mining, forestry and more.

"We continue to gradually introduce automated applications in the entire spectrum of automation, from driver support systems to fully autonomous vehicles and machines. This partnership with NVIDIA is an important next step on that journey," says Volvo Group CEO Martin Lundstedt.