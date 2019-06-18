Ebix prepares for Indian IPO of EbixCash

Ebix's (NASDAQ:EBIX) is in advanced stages of hiring up to five investment bankers as it targets an initial public offering timeline of Q2 2020 for its India-based EbixCash operations.

Plans IPO on Indian stock exchanges.

Details of targeted capital raise will be announced later.

EbixCash's strategy combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian counties to an omni-channel online digital platform.

The EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange, travel, prepaid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, and wealth management in India and other markets.