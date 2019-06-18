Mack-Cali shareholders elect Bow Street nominees to board

Mack-Cali (NYSE:CLI) stockholders elected to the REIT's board all four of activist investor Bow Street's nominees -- Alan R. Batkin, Frederic Cumenal, MaryAnne Gilmartin, and Nori Gerardo Lietz.

Earlier this month, Mack-Cali had agreed to add Cumenal and Gilmartin to the board. Last week, the REIT withdrew four of its nominees.

Mack Cali nominees elected are William L. Mack, Alan S. Bernikow, Michael J. DeMarco, Lisa Myers, Laura Pomerantz, Irvin D. Reid, and Rebecca Robertson.

As previously announced, the board adopted two resolutions to improve corporate governance -- opting out of Maryland's unsolicited takeovers statute, which permitted Mack-Cali's board to re-classify itself without a shareholder vote; and rescinding certain provisions of the so-called Mack Agreement, which allowed the Mack family to nominate up to three directors to the board.