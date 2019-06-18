SM Energy raises Q2, full-year production guidance

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) says Q2 production is exceeding expectations, prompting it to raise guidance for Q2 and FY 2019 production volumes by 400K boe at the mid-point, due to better than expected well performance and completion timing.

For Q2, SM now sees production of 12M-12.2M boe, or 132K-134K boe/day, from 11.5M-11.9M boe, or 126K-131K boe/day; for FY 2019, output is expected at 45.4M-48.4M boe, or 124.4K-132.6K boe/day, up from 45M-48M boe, or 123.3K-131.5K boe/day (43%-44% oil).

SM also announces strong 30-day peak IP rates on two wells testing new intervals in the RockStar area of the Permian Basin, which produced 1,550 boe/day and 1,400 boe/day, and a test at Watson State Austin Chalk test in south Texas, reached a 30-day peak IP rate of nearly 3,200 boe/day (three-stream).