Lazard Asset Management adds U.S. systematic equity team

Lazard's (NYSE:LAZ) indirect subsidiary, Lazard Asset Management, expands its quantitative equity platform with the addition of a San Francisco-based investment team.

A team of four -- Oren Shiran, Philip Summe, Stefan Tang, and Seavan Sternheim -- joins the company from Baylight Capital and forms the new Lazard U.S. Systematic Equity team.

The team, which focuses on capturing fundamental insights within a quantitative framework, currently invests in companies listed in the U.S. with a market capitalization below $10B and manages long-only and long/short portfolios.