UBS survey shows healthy interest in Disney streaming product

A UBS survey indicates "strong interest" in Disney Plus, the upcoming streaming gambit from Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

While Disney is targeting 20-30% penetration of U.S. broadband households by 2024, analyst John Hodulik notes 43% of the UBS survey respondents were interested in subscribing -- solid numbers considering the service won't launch until November and "marketing for the service has yet to hit critical mass."

Shares are up 0.6% premarket.

UBS has a Buy rating and $165 price target, implying 17% upside.

Sell-siders rate the stock Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.