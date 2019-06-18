MGI and GTHX among premarket gainers

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) +152% after partnering with Ripple.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) +27% on receiving Health Canada approval for AXP II System.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) +18% on announcing results from Phase 2 trial of trilaciclib in combination with chemotherapy.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) +12% .

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) +12% on launching NGS Breast Panel.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) +11% on prelim PB2452 data.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) +7% .

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) +6% on completing pilot study in dogs evaluating Crofelemer for treatment of diarrhea in human cancer patients receiving tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) +6% as it broadens its distribution by entering into two new third-party retail relationships and expanding an existing one.