On the Move

MGI and GTHX among premarket gainers

|About: Biocept, Inc. (BIOC)|By:, SA News Editor

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI+152% after partnering with Ripple.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) +27% on receiving Health Canada approval for AXP II System.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX+18% on announcing results from Phase 2 trial of trilaciclib in combination with chemotherapy.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND+12%.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) +12% on launching NGS Breast Panel.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS+11% on prelim PB2452 data.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) +7%.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) +6% on completing pilot study in dogs evaluating Crofelemer for treatment of diarrhea in human cancer patients receiving tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX+6% as it broadens its distribution by entering into two new third-party retail relationships and expanding an existing one.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) +5%.

