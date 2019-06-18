Parsons up ~5% post mixed Q1 results

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) rose 4.6% in pre-market as the company reported strong Q1 revenue, profitability and bookings; book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.4x, with backlog of $8.6B, +35% Y/Y.

Revenue increased 20% to $904M primarily due to the Polaris Alpha and OGSystems acquisitions, which added $122M, and organic growth.

The Federal Solutions segment also benefited from a shift in revenue mix to higher margin markets including cyber, intelligence, geospatial, missile defense and space.

Operating margin was down ~260bps to 2.5% primarily due to an increase in acquisition-related intangible amortization expenses and IPO costs.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 120bps to 7.5%.

During the quarter, the company won three Federal Solutions single-award contracts worth over $100M.

