LendingClub +1.0% after launching balance transfer loans

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) rises 1.0% in premarket trading after announcing the broader launch of balance transfer loans, which will allow borrowers to consolidate debt or refinance credit card debt.

The company says that for many customers, the loans will come with the most competitive rates through LendingClub.

LendingClub tested balance transfer with a subset of debt consolidation and credit card refinance borrowers for more than a year before making it more widely available to qualifying customers.

LC works with a partner network of more than 1,700 credit card, bank, and loan companies.

Members can add up to 12 creditors with balance transfer loans.