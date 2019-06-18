WeWork's lease obligations climb before IPO - WSJ

WSJ sources say WeWork (VWORK) had about $34B in lease obligations at the end of last year, up from $18.2B at the end of 2017.

WeWork leases office space under long-term deals, adds furniture and perks, then sublets the spaces to tenants in short-term deals. The company signs leases through special-purpose entities and WeWork guarantees about 11% of the obligations, according to the sources.

A recent change in federal accounting rules forces companies to list the current value of lease obligations as liabilities on the balance sheet.

In April, WeWork announced it confidentially filed for an IPO late last year.