Norbord announces proposed senior secured notes offering

Norbord (OSB +1.5% ) intends to launch an offering of ~$350M in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes.

The Notes will rank pari passu with the Company's existing 5.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2020 and 6.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2023.

The Notes will be offered by a syndicate of initial purchasers by way of a private placement under applicable securities laws.

Norbord intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem for cash all of the outstanding 2020 Notes, share repurchases and general corporate purposes.