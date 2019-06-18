Cowen adds two to cannabis investment banking practice

Cowen (COWN) hires Dan Schnurman and Townsend Ziebold as managing directors on its investment banking team.

Schnurman's focus will be on advising medical cannabis clients as well as those interested in, or expanding into, the global medical cannabis industry; he most recently at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he focused on originating and executing strategic transactions in the life sciences sector.

Ziebold will focus on M&A in the cannabis industry, as well as in the beverage (alcohol and non-alcohol) industry; he most recently served as managing director at Cascadia Capital, overseeing the firm's activities in beverages and cannabis.