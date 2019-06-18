UBS cools on J.B. Hunt Transport

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT -0.3% ) dips slightly after UBS moves to a Neutral rating from Buy.

The firm clips its price target on JBHT to $96 from $121 on concerns that weakness in the intermodal business could continue.

"The soft EPS backdrop is likely to make it difficult for JBHT to work even considering that the stock is already 30% off its 12 month high," warns UBS analyst thomas Wadewitz.

The sell-side consensus on J.B. Hunt is still at Outperform even with the UBS defection from the bull camp, while the Seeking Alpha Quant rating is flashing Bearish.