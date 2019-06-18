Morningstar: May U.S. funds flowed away from risk

Morningstar estimates U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund flows for May 2019 saw $2.7B flow out of passive U.S. equity funds and $12.9B leave active U.S. equity funds.

Long-term funds lost almost $2.0B to outflows last month, the worst month YTD as investors cut risk.

Money-market funds saw inflows of $82.0B, the group's second-best month in 10 years.

Among U.S. fund families, Vanguard led with $16.7B in inflows, followed by Fidelity with $5.1B inflows; BlackRock's (BLK +2.4% ) iShares' flows were flat.