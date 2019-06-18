Stocks jump on possible ECB stimulus; Trump says will meet with Xi

U.S. stock markets follow Europe's lead after European Central Bank Pres. Draghi suggested the central bank could provide more stimulus if economic conditions do not improve and inflation remains low; S&P +1.2% , Dow +1.3% , Nasdaq +1.7% .

Pres. Trump criticized Draghi's dovish remarks, saying additional ECB stimulus makes it "unfairly easier" for Europe to compete with the U.S.

Separately, Trump just announced he will have an "extended meeting" with Chinese Pres. Xi at the upcoming G-20 summit.

Draghi's comments have sent the 10-year German bund yield down 8 bps to -0.32% and has fueled an interest rate differential trade that has helped send U.S. Treasury yields lower, with the two-year yield down 4 bps to 1.81% and the 10-year yield 5 bps lower at 2.04%; the U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.62.

Major European markets trade higher across the board, with France's CAC +1.8% , Germany's DAX +1.3% and U.K.'s FTSE +1.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.7% , China's Shanghai Composite +0.1% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows information technology ( +1.8% ), industrials ( +1.7% ), communication services ( +1.6% ) and consumer discretionary ( +1.4% ) leading a broad-based advance.