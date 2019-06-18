Lease deal sees Amazon Air fleet buildup

Amazon (AMZN +1.5% ) will lease another 15 737-800 cargo aircraft made by Boeing (BA +1.5% ) through a partnership with General Electric (GE +3.2% ) Capital Aviation Services.

The aircraft will be in addition to the five Boeing 737-800s already leased from GECAS, announced earlier this year.

"These new aircraft create additional capacity for Amazon Air, building on the investment in our Prime Free One-Day program," said Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations at Amazon. "By 2021, Amazon Air will have a portfolio of 70 aircraft flying in our dedicated air network."

