Ambac +3.7% after Ballantyne Re proposes restructuring

Ambac (NASDAQ:AMBC) jumps 3.7% after the company says a restructuring transaction proposed by Ballantyne Re will eliminate Ambac's $900M of insured Ballantyne net par exposure.

Ambac sees transaction resulting in Q2 net loss per share of $1.65-$1.90 and a decrease in its GAAP book value per share of $2.75-$3.00 primarily due to accelerated amortization of Ambac's insurance intangible asset, partly offset by the reversal of loss and loss expense reserves.

Sees Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.65-$2.90 and an increase in adjusted book value per share of $2.90-$3.10 as a result of the reversal of loss and loss expense reserves and the recognition of a gain on Ballantyne notes held in the investment portfolio.