Oracle Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.93B (-2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, orcl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 24 downward.

