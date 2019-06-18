Shipping in focus as Marine Money Week rolls on, banks eye clean loans

Major banks including Citibank and Societe Generale SA say they will consider climate issues when extending new shipping loans. The banks have entered a framework called "The Poseidon Principles" to support lowering greenhouse gas emissions in the future. The group would like to see Chinese banks also back the initiative.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Danish shipping giant A.P. Møller-Mærsk (OTCPK:AMKBY), commodities heavyweight Cargill and Euronav (NYSE:EURN) support the ship financing principle.

The shipping industry is already deep into preparations for reducing sulfur emissions ahead of IMO 2020 and the topic is a major talking point at the Marine Money shipping conference running in New York City this week.

J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge is live in New York City to cover the conference. Mintzmyer says the morning discussion focused on new financing structures for the industry. He also noted that Ship Finance CEO Ole Hjertaker landed the award for "Dealmaker of the Year" after adding nearly 25 vessels and new contracts

