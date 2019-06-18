American Outdoor Brands Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $168.99M (-1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aobc has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.

