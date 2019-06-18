Steelcase Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $839.07M (+11.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, scs has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.