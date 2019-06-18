Barnes & Noble Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (+17.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $759.05M (-3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bks has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.

