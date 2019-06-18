Winnebago Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (+1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $560.77M (-0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wgo has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.