Regeneron loses a bull as threats to Eylea rise

Argus Research analysts Jasper Hellweg and Kelly Hannigan see threats to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN +1.2% ) main revenue driver, Eylea, prompting them to cut their recommendation to hold from buy.

The analysts write that Novartis may introduce a biologic for treating wet age-related macular degeneration, a key Eylea indication, by the end of 2019.

Eylea patents expire in 2022 in China and Japan, 2023 in the U.S., and 2024 in Europe.

Though Regeneron has a strong pipeline and new indications for multiple products, it will be "hard pressed" to replace lost Eylea sales, the analysts write.

Quant rating Neutral, Sell-side average rating Outperform (6 Buy, 3 Outperform, 14 Hold, 1 Underperform)