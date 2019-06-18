LyondellBasell, Neste launch new bio-based plastics on commercial scale

LyondellBasell (LYB +0.8% ) says it is teaming with Finland-based energy company Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF) to produce two forms of plastics made from renewable sources instead of fossil fuels.

LYB and Neste say their venture marks the first time bio-based polypropylene and bio-based low-density polyethylene - two of the most common types of plastics - are produced simultaneously at commercial scale.

The companies say the joint project has produced several thousand metric tons of bio-based plastics that are approved for the production of food packaging and being marketed under LYB's Circulen and Circulen Plus brands.